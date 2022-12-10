ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifty-eight percent of Illinois residents support an assault weapons ban, according to a new poll.

Everytown for Gun Safety conducted the poll after a bill was introduced in the state capitol that would ban sales of assault-style rifles.

The poll also showed that 52% of respondents back tougher gun laws in Illinois, which already has some of the strictest in the nation.

The plan would also ban gun ammunition magazines at the start of the New Year.

Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker said he wants to pass the measure in the first half of the year. Lawmakers will hold the first hearing on the bill this coming Monday.