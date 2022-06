POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Nicholas Duitsman, 25, on six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say Duitsman was arrested on Tuesday, June 7th after an investigation. He was arrested at his home in the 1800 block of Brookfield Road.

ISP’s investigators said evidence was found to support his arrest. Duitsman is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail on $50,000 bond.