Polo man charged with criminal sexual assault

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Steven Johnson, of Polo, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal sexual abuse.
According to Dixon Police, an investigation of Johnson began in November of 2019. He was taken into custody on February 10th in the 200 block of South Hennepin.
Johnson faces charges of Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
He was held at the Lee County Law Enforcement Building on a $300,000 bond.
