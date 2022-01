OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Tristan Smith, of Polo, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

Officers with the Illinois State Police, Homeland Security, Dixon Police, Ogle County Sheriff, and the Polo Police Department raided Smith’s home in the 600 block of West Mason this morning.

Investigators found evidence supporting his arrest, police said, and five weapons were also seized.

Smith is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail.