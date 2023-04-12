POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was seriously hurt after a crash in Ogle County Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Eagle Point and Freeport Roads just after 5 a.m. for a crash with serious injuries.

It was determined after an investigation that a pick-up truck being driven by a juvenile male was traveling westbound on Eagle Point, approaching Freeport Road.

The teenager disregarded the stop sign and struck another pick-up truck hauling an empty anhydrous ammonia tank. That truck lost control and exited the roadway, striking a barbed wire fence after entering the ditch.

Randall Dornink, 65, was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries. The juvenile male was issued a traffic citation for Disobeying a Stop Sign.