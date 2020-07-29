Polo Pool closed after staff exposed to COVID-19

POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — Polo Pool says it will be closing temporarily due to some of its staff being exposed to COVID-19.

The pool says staff will be tested and they are “taking necessary steps for the safety of the staff and public.”

No employee has currently tested positive for coronavirus.

Polo Pool is located at 303 E Webster Street.

