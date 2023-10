OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Shawna Spratt, 22, was identified by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department as the woman killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of N. Summerhill Road.

According to authorities, Spratt’s vehicle left the road and entered a waterway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.