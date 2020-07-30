Poplar Grove 12-year-old crafts wooden Blue Line flag in support of police

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) – 12-year-old Amelia Kackley handcrafted a wooden Blue Line flag to recognize members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, saying she appreciates the work they do to keep her community safe.

The Poplar Grove girl says initially she started learning how to make wooden flags this summer so she could give one to her dad for Father’s Day.

“I decided, after I was done making that, I said ‘I should make something for the police officers to show my support,’ and that’s how the idea came,” she said.

Amelia spent hours crafting a Blue Line flag, which she presented to members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month along with a thank you note.

Law enforcement has long been considered the ‘Thin Blue Line’ separating order from chaos.

Lt. Pat Molloy says deputies were blown away by the gift.

“It’s just an incredible gesture that she had the courage, in this time, the environment that she’s in, to go ahead and reach out to the sheriff’s office, completely out of the blue,” Molloy said. “We were all just absolutely stunned with the craftmanship, the amount of time she spent on it.”

Amelia said, “We just thought the police should know our support. We’re planning on doing ones for fire stations and other ones, but we just thought the police could use a little lift up and happiness kind of.”

The flag is now displayed on the wall in the sheriff’s office.

“We hope it’s going to be a constant reminder that the public does support law enforcement, that our public around here does care,” Molloy said.

Amelia says it was exciting to hand over the final product.

“On the back of the flag, we put ‘we support you’, and it was a cool moment to see people look at that and go ‘oh, that’s good to know,’” she said.

Amelia says some family members and friends have reached out asking for their own flags and she’s considering starting a business to sell them.

