Poplar Grove businesses could be eligible for up to $25K in pandemic relief funds

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Poplar Grove is on the road to getting back in business after unveiling a new grant program for entrepreneurs hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the village shared how it will distribute $100,000 in funds from Illinois’ “Back to Business” grant program. Businesses who qualify could receive up to $25,000 each.

“[The state has] put a lot of businesses and communities in a world of hurt,” said State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-69th Dist). “At least this is an opportunity to get some funds reimbursed to those businesses that have closed down, or seen a huge disruption in their business.”

Not all businesses are eligible. Those that generate 33% or more revenue from gaming income won’t qualify.

Poplar Grove Village President Owen Costanza explains, “A committee of myself, my treasurer, and [Executive Director of Growth and Economic Development’s Pam Lopez-Fettes] will review the applications, and Pam’s got a neat formula. The City of Belvidere just did something similar, and they’ve got a formula. We’re going to copy theirs.”

Poplar Grove and state lawmakers like Sosnowski say they want to help businesses who have been impacted the worst by the pandemic, and want to help them remain open in the New Year.

“Obviously, we’re supportive of trying to keep businesses…open,” Sosnowski said. “What we’re facing now is: thousands of businesses going bankrupt. Programs like this will be a little bit of a lifeline, to, hopefully, keep the businesses in Poplar Grove up and running for the next couple of months.”

Businesses have until December 28th to apply for the funds and can submit their application online or in person at Village Hall, 200 N. Hill Street.

MORE HEADLINES: