POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Golfers broke out their worst pants on Wednesday and hit the course for a good cause.

It was all to benefit a local nonprofit that helps build an inclusive community for individuals with disabilities. Events like these are vital to their services.

“This is our 14th Annual ‘Bad Pants Nine Hole Golf Scramble,'” said Jodey Vass, marketing coordinator for RAMP. “It benefits RAMP, which we provide services and advocacy for individuals with disabilities so that they can live, work and play in the communities that we serve.”

About 100 golfers sported their wackiest pants Wednesday afternoon to raise money for the nonprofit. Participants cruised around Poplar Grove’s Timber Pointe Golf Club to hit some balls, listen to music and have a good time.

“So 14 years ago, we were like, ‘we have to do a golf outing, because how fun would that be?’ And, you know, we thought, ‘okay, let’s do nine holes, because sometimes people don’t have a whole day to give to a golf outing. So, let’s do nine holes.’ And then here it is, our bad pants and just something fun for people to do, and here we are 14 years later,” Vass said.

There was also a 50-50 raffle and auction. It was a creative way to get the community involved while supporting the nonprofit.

“I get to create a lot of the fun parts of the event, and then I get to see it all come together at the end and see everybody having fun, so that’s probably my favorite,” Vass said.

From cats to animal print and tie-dye, there were definitely no shortage of bad pants.

“I mean, zebra pants are always terrible to me,” Vass said. “The girls in the, like, space onesies and, like, the pineapple onesie, and those are pretty awful, then also the shamrock pants were kind of hideous.”

RAMP was founded back in 1978. The organization offer services for over 1,000 people annually in Boone, DeKalb, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.