Poplar Grove man accused of child sex assault

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — 38-year-old Raphael Sampson has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sampson on Tuesday. They say he attacked the victim last month.
Sampson faces charges of Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
He is due in court on Friday.
