Poplar Grove man accused of shooting, killing father on Monday

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 23-year-old Adebayo Adeniyi shot his father at his Poplar Grove home on Monday afternoon.

Boone County Sheriff’s officers were called to a Poplar Grove neighborhood near Deer Run Trail and Cress Creek Trail for a report of shots fired.

The victim, Olumuyiwa Adeniyi, was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said on Tuesday.

Neighbors said that around 4:15 p.m., emergency responders started showing up at the scene.

Adeniyi was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, but police said additional charges are likely.

Adeniyi was taken to the Boone County Jail.

