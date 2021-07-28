Poplar Grove man arrested on sexual assault charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Andrew King, 66, of Poplar Grove, was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Criminal Sexual Abuse for allegedly assaulting a woman.

King was arrested Tuesday, July 27th after it was reported that he had sexually assaulted a woman between July 1st and July 20th.

Police in Boone County say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

King faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He is being held in the Boon County Jail on $100,000 bond.