Poplar Grove man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing, arrested after ‘intense manhunt’

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 25-year-old Zachary Enk for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a Poplar Grove man.

According to the Boone County Sheriff, deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of White Oak Drive on Tuesday, October 6th around 6:25 p.m., where they discovered a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and the suspect, Enk, fled the residence and was taken into custody around 8 p.m. after “an intense manhunt” by Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Enk is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery and is being held in the Boone County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

