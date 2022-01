BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Sample, 40, of Poplar Grove, with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Sample was arrested Wednesday after police learned he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December 2020.

Sample faces up to 120 years in prison if convicted.