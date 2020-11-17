Poplar Grove man dead after accident involving combine

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Sheriff’s police investigate a deadly afternoon accident. According to investigators, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday a car was headed south on Route 76 near Dawson Lake Road.

A combine was headed north. At some point, the two vehicles collided. Boon County District 3 Fire had to cut the car’s driver out of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is from Poplar Grove. The department has not released his name.

Sheriff’s deputies are still trying to piece together how the crash happened.

