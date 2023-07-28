POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested David Cardenas, 32, on charges of downloading child pornography.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, police received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that child pornography had been downloaded at a location in Poplar Grove.

Cardenas was developed as a suspect, police said. A search warrant was conducted at his house in the 300 block of West Main Street on Thursday, July 27th, and cellphones and other electronic equipment were seized.

He faces five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and police said additional charges are possible.

Possession of Child Pornography is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office assisted in Cardenas’ arrest.