POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — David Cardenas, Jr., 32, who was arrested last month on possession of child pornography, now faces additional charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and producing child pornography.

The new charges come as the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

On July 27th, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in the 300 block of W. Main Street in Poplar Grove and collected Cardenas’ cellphone, which contained evidence of child pornography, authorities said.

He was booked into the Boone County Jail on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On August 10th, law enforcement says additional information led prosecutors to charge him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Producting Child Pornography.

Cardenas is being held on a $150,000 bond.