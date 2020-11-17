Poplar Grove man identified as victim in deadly car vs combine crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff has identified 59-year-old David Tindle, of Poplar Grove, as the man killed in a deadly car vs combine accident on Monday.

According to investigators, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tindle’s 2007 Cadillac was headed south on Route 76 near Dawson Lake Road.

A combine was headed north. At some point, police say Tindle’s vehicle crossed the center line and the two vehicles collided. Boone County District 3 Fire had to cut Tindle out of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the combine was not injured.

