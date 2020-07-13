Poplar Grove man, killed in Friday motorcycle crash, identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Albert Graziano as the man killed in a motorcycle crash this past weekend.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Spring Creek Road around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Investigators say a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old male from Rockford was turning northbound onto Illinois Route 76 when he struck a southbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Graziano.
Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was also hurt. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
