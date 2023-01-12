POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County police say a man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 200 block of Thornhill Road, in the Candlewick Lake community, at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, where they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 40’s.

Both died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said the deaths were likely the result of a domestic violence situation.

The names of the deceased are being withheld by police until further notice.