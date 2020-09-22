Poplar Grove releases trick-or-treating hours for Halloween

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Poplar Grove released hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween. Earlier today, the CDC issued new guidance warning against trick-or-treating this year.

The village says trick-or-treating will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who choose not to participate should turn their porch lights off.

The CDC says the public should avoid the following “higher-risk activities”:

Traditional trick-or-treating in which treats are given to children going door to door

Trunk-or-treat, in which treats are given from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Travel to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Communities may recommend ways to celebrate the holiday more safely, but the CDC says some of those activities still carry a “moderate risk,” such as the following:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating in which individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard) If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.



Instead, the CDC recommends other Halloween activities, such as carving and decorating pumpkins.

