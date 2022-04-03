POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A young person from the stateline had a big day in the world of athletics.

Ledius Felipe of Poplar Grove competed in the “National Drive, Chip and Putt” contest on Sunday. The Aldeen Golf Club held a watch party for the 11-year-old. He traveled all the way to compete against nine others at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Although Felipe did not win, one of his coaches said that there is still plenty of reason to cheer him on.

“We haven’t had local player at Augusta since Bad Benjamin played in the Master’s, which was quite a few years ago, so it was nice to see Ledius qualify,” said Chris French. “It’s a once and a lifetime opportunity to see a local golfer compete at Augusta. It’s obviously not every day that happens…and we just wanted to invite the community out to watch him and support him to show that we are all cheering for him.”

Felipe placed 7th out of 10. He will stay in Georgia a little longer to watch the pros in their first practice round on Monday.