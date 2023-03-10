BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County police have arrested Xoey Hughes, 19, and John Walker, 18, in connection to a series of car burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said multiple car burglaries, attempted car burglaries, and a car theft occurred on February 27th and 28th in rural Poplar Grove.

Police were able to develop Hughes and Walker as suspects. During their arrest, police said they were able to recover property that had been reported stolen during the vehicles.

Hughes and Walker were charged with multiple counts of Burglary, Attempted Burglary, and Theft.

Hughes was released after posting a $5,000 bond. Walker is still in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.