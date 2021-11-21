Poplar Grove veteran celebrates 100th birthday

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local veteran celebrated a century of living Sunday.

World War II veteran John Deora was born November 23, 1921 and celebrated his birthday two days early this year. He said his favorite decades were the 40s and 50s. People drove past his house Sunday to wish him a happy birthday.

He had some advice on how to live a long and happy life.

“I went through a lot of adventures, good and bad,” Deora said. “I met people all over the world…and they should enjoy what they have today, because you never know what tomorrow brings.”