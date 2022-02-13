POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Poplar Grove community lined up to celebrate the birthday of a local veteran.

Cars, law enforcement and many others took part in a drive-by parade past Walter Petroske’s house. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942 through his honorable discharge in 1945. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge during his service, and he just turned 101-years-old.

Some friends, and some strangers, all lined up to thank him for his service and bravery on Sunday. Colleen Kennedy, Petroske’s granddaughter, said that he has lived an impressive life.

“He served in the European Theater, so he was in France, Belgium and Germany,” Kennedy said. “He was in the Battle of the Bulge.”

Kennedy said that kindness and humor are two lessons that her grandfather has taught her, and at 101, Petroske said that the key to living long is fairly simple.

“Drinking brandy every morning,” Petroske said.

“He jokes about the drinking,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t drink that much.”

“Ahh, keep them coming,” Petroske joked as he pretended to take a shot.

While he is full of jokes, the parade to honor and celebrate his birthday meant a lot to him, according to Kennedy.

“He really cherishes this,” she said. “He was really touched by it last year, and then this year when we said, ‘oh, we’re going for a ride,’ and got him set up in the car, he was like, ‘what’s going on, why are we turning the car this way?'”

Petroske said that he had no idea what was coming.

“Really surprised,” he said “I didn’t expect that yet.”

Keeping it a surprise was parade director Shelly Peterson’s goal, but putting a smile on Petroske’s face was her priority.

“He is the sweetest,” she said. “He’s the cutest and the sweetest and when you see him you’ll understand. He has one of those smiles that infectious and he just melts me.”

Both Kennedy and Peterson stressed the importance of honoring veterans.

“They deserve it, because they are our heroes and they ae the reason we have all the freedoms we have today,” Peterson said.

“Unfortunately they’re not feeling that,” Kennedy added. “Twenty-two veterans commit suicide a day, and we need to do better by our veterans, and a show like this today, it really means a lot to him.”

Petroske was in the U.S. Army from Oct. 3, 1942 until his honorable discharge as part of WWII Demobilization on Nov. 10, 1945. He was a sergeant in Company A, 9th Armored Engineer Battalion as a demolition specialist. He was one of the demolition specialists who worked to disarm explosives on the Remagen Bridge while under heavy enemy fire on March 26, 1945. It was the last intact bridge over the Rhine River, and his actions and those of his battalion allowed for Allied Forces to enter Germany.

He was awarded a Certificate of Merit for his actions, as well as the American Theater Service Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Peterson is hopeful that, with the communities support, they can continue doing this for Petroske every year.