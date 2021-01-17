Poplar Grove veteran reflects on Operation Desert Storm, 30 years later

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 30 years since American troops began the battle against Iraq in the Gulf War. We spoke with a local veteran who reflects on the anniversary.

“In December of 1990, I was notified that we were going to the desert. So I was deployed on Christmas Day, was sent down there to Saudi Arabia,” said Operation Desert Storm Pilot Buck Wyndham.

Even though it’s been 30 years since the start of Operation Desert Storm, Poplar Grove resident Buck Wyndham says he remembers it like it was yesterday.

“None of us really knew what we were doing, none of us knew what to expect. And it was an interesting, scary time,” Wyndham explained.

Wyndham served in the U.S. Air Force throughout the entirety of the Gulf War, which included piloting the A-10 Warthog Jet through 43 days of combat missions.

“Out there in the desert, it was really easy to figure out what was enemy and what was not. If it was there in the desert, it was [the] enemy. So unlike other wars, we just shot at whatever was down there because there wasn’t anything else out there,” he described.

Although Wyndham describes the six months he spent in Saudi Arabia as intense, the veteran says he is grateful the fighting didn’t last long.

“Our war was over so quickly and so decisively and done so well that I think for a long time America really had a positive attitude. In the early ’90s, we all had our thumbs in the air because things were looking good for us. And that was sort of our legacy in that war was to sort of bring back America–if you will,” Wyndham said.

Wyndham. who continues to work as an airline pilot and flight instructor, says his military experience taught him important life lessons.

“In my life, I’ve seen really, really tough times. Each one feels like the worst thing that has ever happened. It always feels like ‘Oh, god, this is the end of America.’ But it’s not. We just have to figure out a way to get through it,” Wyndham concluded.