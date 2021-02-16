Poplar Grove woman killed in fatal car accident

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 74-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed victim was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Illinois 76 around 8:09 a.m. when she slid into the northbound lane and struck a 2014 Freightliner Semi tractor pulling a mobile home.

Neither the 49-year-old male driver of the Freightliner, nor his 29-year-old passenger, were injured. Both men are from Jackson, Michigan, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.