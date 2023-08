POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite Thursday’s heat, some call Friday the unofficial start of fall in the stateline.

That is because Poplar Grove’s Edwards Apple Orchard, 7061 Centerville Rd., opens Friday morning. The orchard, however, is reminding residents who are planning to go that there is some construction going on nearby.

Centerville Road between Highway 173 and Stimes Road, located just west of the orchard, is closed.