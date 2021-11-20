Poplar Grove’s four-legged residents test out new dog park.

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four years in the making, Poplar Grove’s dog park is finally open.

It started off as an Eagle Scout project that city officials decided to help out with. The pandemic and summer weather cause delays in opening. Poplar Grove’s Village Clerk said the drought made it difficult for the grass to grow.

Furry residents got to run around and test out the new play area on Saturday.

“It’s so exciting for our four-legged residents,” said Karri Anderberg, Poplar Grove’s Village Clerk. “People have been asking for this for many, many years, and it’s here. We’re open, and we’re excited to start letting dogs in the dog park.”

Dog tags for the park can be purchased at Poplar Grove’s Village Hall, 200 N Hill St.

