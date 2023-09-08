POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — As the seasons start to change, Fall activities are about to begin. And that means The Lindberg Pumpkin Patch in Poplar Grove is preparing for opening day.

This year, it has been more challenging for owner Ryan Lindberg, after the attraction was damaged by the same EF-1 tornado that swept through Belvidere in April and collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theater.

“We had, probably, 90,000 worth of a grain storage loss to our operation, and it’s going to be tough to get that back,” he said.

A new driveway was poured last Saturday, and Lindberg is working to get new sidewalks and animal enclosures in place before opening day.

“We have a little bit more room for our pumpkin train and people can walk easily, wheelchair ride a lot smoother. It’s just better for everybody,” he said.

The Lindberg Pumpkin Patch is set to open on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, and will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Halloween.

“We’re a family-owned and ran business, and we’re planning on being here for years to come. tornado or not,” Lindberg added.