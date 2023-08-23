BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — As people all over the stateline look for ways to cool down during the extreme heat, one popular spot for that is going away.

Belvidere Park District board members unanimously approved the demolition contract for the William Grady Pool. Northern Illinois Services won the $340,000 bid.

The park district made the decision because of how expensive it would be to fix the pool’s mechanical issues.

Park administrators are in the process of conducting a community survey. They hope to present a 5-10 year plan to the board by the end of September.