BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents will soon have one less place to eat.

Lung Fung announced that they will be closing after business on September 10.

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers, family, and friends for all of your support over the years. We will miss you all so much! It’s truly been our pleasure to serve you,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Lung Fung will continue their normal business hours until that time.