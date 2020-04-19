Popular Facebook group want Gov. Evers orders lifted

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Governor Evers announced that the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order will continue until May 26th which has angered some Wisconsinites.

Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine wants Governor Evers to let people get back to their jobs.

Ben Dorr, is the organizer of Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine says, “because the economic destruction that’s happening right now in Wisconsin is overwhelming. Hundreds of thousands of workers are out of work. Hundreds and thousands of small family businesses are being destroyed right now under this quarantine, under this lockdown.”

Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine says they’re upset that some small businesses may not survive this health crisis to reopen their doors.

Dorr says, “many small businesses couldn’t afford to keep their doors closed for a week or two, now were talking another month. Thousands of small businesses will shut their doors forever.”

Pedretti’s Yoga in De Pere will close permanently after 10 years.

Owner, Allie Pedretti says her business can’t endure the financial impact of Gov. Evers order to remain at home until late May.

Pedretti says, “I am in 100% percent disagreement with Governor Evers extension to the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order. I held onto hope the first 30 days that we’d get past this. I thought we’ll all tighten our belts and return to normal life, but when Gov. Evers extended the ‘Stay-At-Home’ order, Thursday, it was the demise of my business. It was I can no longer hold on.”

Allie says Governor Evers has not given small businesses enough information to plan for an extended closure.

Pedretti says, “I think that’s what’s scared all of us business owners the most. Thirty days ago if there was a plan we’d probably all get on board, but when he keeps extending the order and extending it with no metrics to open; there really is no clear path.”

Dorr says he fears, “many of jobs just aren’t going to be there when the doors open back up.”

Pedretti says, “we celebrated our 10 year anniversary in March and this is not the way I thought my business would end.”

Wisconsinites Against Quarantine has grown to more than 70,000 Facebook members in less than 48 hours.

A protest against extending the quarantine is planned for April 24 outside the state capitol building in Madison.

