LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular stateline playground will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The well-loved wooden play structure at Wentland Sports Complex, 9400 Forest Hills Rd., will be removed.

The new play area design was chosen based on community feedback. It will have a splash pad and other features for future generations to play in.

Work is expected to begin this fall and to be completed next summer.