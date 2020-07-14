Portion of cannabis tax dollars will go back to local disadvantaged communities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has garnered $52 million so far in tax revenue off marijuana sales so far this year. 25% of the tax revenue is going to be put back into helping communities.

It’s part of the R3–or Restore, Reinvest, and Renew program. R3 zones are communities that have been hit hardest by the war on drugs. That comes in the form of over-policing, mass incarcveration, and economic disinvestment.

On Tuesday, a virtual town hall focused on what to do with those funds and how to apply for them.

Grant applications are due next Monday. When it comes to deciding who will get funding, 300 people who live inside R3 areas will act as reviewers.

