FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have placed residents of several Freeport neighborhoods under a boil order following a water main break on Monday.

According to the City of Freeport, residents of the following areas are affected:

Wheatland Terrace

Countryside Lane

Countryside Court

Sandy Point Drive

Farmdale Lane

Wild Oats Trail

Barley Ridge Trail

Under the Boil Order, residents should boil their tap water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory. Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms the water quality is satisfactory. This may occur as early as Wednesday morning, July 19. Public notification will be given at that time.