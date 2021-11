ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new portion of Sandy Hollow Road was shut down as construction crews continue road improvements in the area.

Sandy Hollow from Kishwaukee to 7th Street is now closed to through traffic, and detours have been marked.

Crews are repaving the road, replacing curbs, gutters and storm sewers. Traffic signals are getting an upgrade as well.

A new multi-use path and sidewalks are also a part of the work.