ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford Liquor and Tobacco Advisory Board unanimously approved the sale of liquor by the drink for the potential new owner. A vote is now set for the next committee meeting.

“Some of the things that were most worrisome to us, I think will be addressed tonight,” said Alderwoman Karen Hoffman in the 8th ward of the City of Rockford.

Ald. Hoffman and residents had concerns as new ownership could be coming to the Bigfoot Gentleman’s Club.

“The current manager has not cared about us at all. And so he’s allowed the whole situation to continually deteriorate. We’ve had gunshots over there. We had, I believe, two murders over there and still nothing,” Alderwoman Hoffman said.

There were around 12 conditions that needed to be met and the potential new owners have agreed to them all. The two signs will be taken down and replaced. Tom Green, the attorney for the possible new owner says his client would also think about a name change. For one resident, he hopes this owner transition can end his years of frustration.

“You don’t mind being woke up between two and 3:00 and worrying three or four times a week. It’s fine. You don’t mind picking up bottles in your yard almost daily. It’s fine. My neighbor and in the parking lot we found drug paraphernalia on a regular basis. You don’t mind that? It’s fine. Other than that, Yeah. Great. Terrific,” said David Mccue a homeowner near the bar.

Alderwoman Hoffman says that none of the other bars in her ward have a history of issues like this. It has driven people away from living there.

Staff Recommended approval at tonight’s board with how well the possible new owner has cooperated with the issues brought up.

“It’s been a nightmare for 25 years,” Mccue said. “I now rent the property out. All my neighbors have moved out. They rent out the property as well. So there’s nobody that owns property there next to anyone who can’t stay and live there.”

If the possible new owner is denied by the city then the current owner will continue to run the business. We reached out to the current owners of the Bigfoot Gentleman’s Club, they denied to comment.