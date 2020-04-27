Post-menopausal women more vulnerable to COVID-19, doctors say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Women who have gone through or are going through menopause have been found to be more susceptible to coronavirus, researchers say.

A drop in estrogen shows a related drop in the body’s immune system.

SwedishAmerican OB/GYN Dr. Timothy Durkee says the key to staying healthy is exercise and nutrition.

“Things to boost your immune system are things that physicians, nutritionists, exercise people have touted for years,” Durkee said. “Keep your weight down, keep your physical activity up, and eat good stuff.”

On top of eating well and getting exercise, Durkee also stresses the importance of getting plenty of sleep.

