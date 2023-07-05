CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a letter carrier.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on June 23 near the intersection of S. Seeley Avenue and W. 99th Street in Chicago, according to the Inspection Service.

The suspect fled westbound on W. 99th Street after the robbery. They have been described as Black male who was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Any information about the incident should be given to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, (877) 876-2455.