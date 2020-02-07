Potential flu-fighting weapon is in short supply

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — As flu fears grow Stateline drug stores see empty shelves of one particular item.

It’s not medicine, but surgical masks.

“Last three weeks we saw a lot of them flying off the shelves,” said Owner and Pharmacist at O’Brien & Dobbins Pharmacy, Raj Patel.

Walgreens and CVS stores are sold out of face masks online and in stores.

Patel said that there’s even a delay in getting more in stock.

“We’ve been trying to order for the last ten days and we haven’t been able to get any at all,” he said.

It’s come at a time when he’s noticed an increase of flu cases.

“It seems the last 3-4 weeks there’s been a lot of flu cases around here. Normally we would fill maybe three, four prescriptions in a week, but we’ve been doing six, seven everyday,” Patel said.

However, wearing a face mask may not be the most effective route to prevent getting sick.

“If someone is wearing a face mask improperly they’re not going to get any protection,” said Infection Prevention Specialist, Dr. Jennifer Kline. “You can’t just go to the store and buy a mask and put it on and expect to be protected. They have to fit your face, you have to make sure they’re secure, they have to be placed properly on your face.

“A lot of times people will have a false sense of security when people are wearing the mask” she continued to explain. “They think they don’t have to do anything else to prevent infection because they’re wearing a mask, in reality that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The rush on masks is causing issues for people that are immunocompromised, like cancer or transplant patients.

“If we are scared and running to the store and buying all the face masks there’s not going to be any left for the people who really need them and they could become very severely ill,” Kline said. “In the public you should wear a face mask only when you’re advised to by a healthcare worker.”

The Winnebago County Health Department shared a statement with Eyewitness News:

“At this time, facemasks are not indicated for the general population. During increased influenza activity, unvaccinated healthcare workers may be required to wear masks when providing care for any patient/client in a healthcare facility to prevent transmitting influenza. Individuals with compromised immune systems may be instructed to wear a mask while out in the public to avoid being exposed to respiratory illness. Individuals who visit a healthcare facility and have a cough, may be asked to wear a mask to help reduce exposing others. Individuals who have been instructed to wear a facemask should work with their healthcare provider to obtain masks if they cannot purchase them.”

