ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents spent their Sunday cleaning up after a line of strong storms rolled through the stateline on Saturday night.

Spring Creek Road between N. Alpine Road and Driftwood Lane was closed, as power lines were knocked down in the area due to the high winds.

Garbage cans flew across yards, and someone’s trampoline was even spotted way up in some trees on Newburg Road near Arnold Avenue.

Hundreds were without power overnight and into the morning due to the high winds. ComEd crews are working on restoring everyone’s electricity, but the outage map still showed about 350 outages in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties at the time of this writing.