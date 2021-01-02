ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, CherryVale Mall in Rockford began experiencing a power outage.
Cherry Valley Chief of Police Roy Bethge issued a statement after false social media reports surfaced claiming there was an active shooter at the mall.
“Due to a power outage at Cherry Vale Mall, the fire alarms activated causing an automatic message to alert people to leave the mall. Contrary to social media reports, there is/was NOT an active shooter or other threat taking place.”
ComEd is working to restore power to the area.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man arrested for allegedly firing gun at car stuck in the snow on New Year’s Day
- Power outage at CherryVale Mall sparks false claims online
- ‘Where’s my money?’ Sen. Mitch McConnell’s home vandalized with spray paint
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit
- Big weddings in the works for 2021