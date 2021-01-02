Power outage at CherryVale Mall sparks false claims online

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, CherryVale Mall in Rockford began experiencing a power outage.

Cherry Valley Chief of Police Roy Bethge issued a statement after false social media reports surfaced claiming there was an active shooter at the mall.

“Due to a power outage at Cherry Vale Mall, the fire alarms activated causing an automatic message to alert people to leave the mall. Contrary to social media reports, there is/was NOT an active shooter or other threat taking place.”

ComEd is working to restore power to the area.

MORE HEADLINES: