ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Power outages were being reported across the stateline Wednesday evening.

There were at least a dozen active reports of lines down in the area at the time of this writing, leading to power outages.

More than 3,100 customers were without power in Winnebago County. About 380 in Ogle County did not have power, while roughly 260 customers were without power in Boone County.

Stephenson County had the fewest, with right around 190.