Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker orders Illinois residents to stay at home, ‘shelter in place’

Prairie Farms Dairy donates 70,000 cartons of milk and cereal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills and Prairie Farms Dairy donated 70,000 cartons of milk and cereal to the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday morning.

Organizers said the number of people who waited in line to get the free food shows the amount of need.

“We’ve had a lot of heartbreaking stories coming through, people out of jobs and in need of food,” said Courtney Oakes, of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, at 765 Research Parkway. “Dairy can be expensive. It’s often running out in stores. So, to have this to hand out to all of our shoppers today is amazing.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank says it is in need of volunteers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories