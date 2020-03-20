Prairie Farms Dairy donates 70,000 cartons of milk and cereal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills and Prairie Farms Dairy donated 70,000 cartons of milk and cereal to the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday morning.

Organizers said the number of people who waited in line to get the free food shows the amount of need.

“We’ve had a lot of heartbreaking stories coming through, people out of jobs and in need of food,” said Courtney Oakes, of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, at 765 Research Parkway. “Dairy can be expensive. It’s often running out in stores. So, to have this to hand out to all of our shoppers today is amazing.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank says it is in need of volunteers.

