Prairie Street Brewing Co. closes after staff member contracts coronavirus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Prairie Street Brewing Co. announced it was temporarily closing after a staff member became infected with COVID-19.

The company says it is working with the Winnebago County Health Department to devise a re-opening plan, and has hired an outside company to disinfect the property.

Prairie Street says no guests were in danger, and the decision to close was theirs.

“We take the safety and health of our staff and our guests very seriously. We are going above and beyond what the Health Department has asked us to do and we plan to re-open Saturday, July 11 with a sanitized facility and safe staff members,” the company said on Facebook.

Prairie Street will still be pouring beer at the Rockford City Market on Friday.

