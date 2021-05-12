Prairie Street Brewing Co. participating in ‘Illinois Craft Beer Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild brings back an event that supports local breweries.

A Rockford business says it’s participating in the “Illinois Craft Beer Week” festivities. Beer week activities include “Pay it Forward.”

It’s an initiative to leave an extra tip for participating businesses. One of the co-founders of Prairie Street Brewing Company in Rockford tells us it’s more important than ever to support local breweries after the year we’ve had.

“When you’re buying a beer from here, it goes directly to our local brewery staff, our staff here. Everybody that is here is born and raised in Rockford, IL. That’s why we’re here. We love supporting our city,” said Prairie Street Brewing Co. Co-founder & Brewery Director Reed Sjostrom.

‘Illinois Craft Beer Week’ runs from May 14-21.