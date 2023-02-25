Just like food or medicine, booster seats have an expiration date. A booster seat is also considered expired if it has been in a car accident.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A pregnant Illinois woman was run over by her car on Thursday while trying to save her 2-year-old son during a car jacking.

The six-months pregnant woman was walking back to her car in Libertyville after taking one of her children inside, according to USA Today. She went back outside to get her 2-year-old out of the car when a white BMW pulled in behind.

A man jumped out and attacked the women, knocking her to the ground while she tried to protect her son. The man proceeded to take her car while her son was still inside, running her over and causing serious injuries.

The 34-year-old woman called 911. The carjackers left the 2-year-old in the parking lot of a local business. A person inside ran out and brought the child indoors before they could wander into the busy road nearby.

The woman’s car was later found in a parking lot. The BMW that the was used during the jacking had been reported stolen from an area car dealership in the past week.

The pregnant mother is in the hospital. She is reported to be in serious but stable condition.