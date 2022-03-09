OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Plote, 34, has been arrested and charged with the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in a Mount Morris house fire in November of 2020.

Boone County State’s Attorney Mike Rock announced a 10 count indictment against Plote for first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, arson, aggravated domestic battery, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Plote, a resident of Malta, was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held on a $10 million bond at the Ogle County Jail.

Firefighters found Melissa Lamesch, 27, unconscious on her kitchen floor at her home on South Hannah Avenue the day before Thanksgiving.

She died at the scene, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Plote strangled Lamesch and then set her house on fire.

According to WMAQ, Lamesch, worked as an EMT in Tinley Park, had moved to Mt. Morris from Oak Park to be closer to her relatives, and was on maternity leave from her job with Trace Ambulance.

Rock said Plote and Lamesch were in a relationship.